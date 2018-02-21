Louisville Must Vacate 2013 Basketball Championship

The University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team must forfeit 123 wins, including its 2013 national title, a punishment stemming from a scandal in which staffers arranged for recruits and players to be visited by sex workers.

The National Collegiate Athletics Association’s Division I Infractions Appeals Committee supported the original punishment handed down by the Division I Committee on Infractions that included vacating the wins from 2012 through 2015.

Louisville must also pay $600,000 in fines. Interim university president Greg Postel blasted the NCAA in a press conference Monday.

“I cannot say this strongly enough -- we believe the NCAA is simply wrong to have made this decision,” he said.

Louisville has also been linked to an alleged kickback scheme in which basketball coaches were steering recruits to certain institutions in exchange for cash. The ongoing FBI investigation resulted in the firing of storied head coach Rick Pitino.