No More 'Michigan Time' at University of Michigan

This is the last semester for "Michigan time," a tradition at the University of Michigan by which classes and meetings scheduled for the top of an hour start 10 minutes later than that. The idea has been that, given Michigan's vast campus, students and faculty members need the 10 minutes to get from place to place. But the university does recognize that students and professors can't just teleport to get to their next class or meeting. Going forward, hourlong classes and meetings will end at 50 minutes after the hour. An explanation from the university said that some people were using Michigan time and others weren't, creating a need for more uniformity.