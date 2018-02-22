Print This

Title

Atlantic Union College Will Close

By

Scott Jaschik
February 22, 2018
Comments
 
 

Atlantic Union College, in Massachusetts, will close this year, its board announced Wednesday. The college, affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, lost accreditation in 2011 and stopped operations for a time but reopened in 2015. A statement from the college's board and from church leaders said that it was no longer financially feasible to run the college. Efforts will be made, officials said, to help students transfer to other institutions. The decision follows a study of the college's finances by the Atlantic Union Conference (the Northeastern division of the church).

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Against Conformity
The Russians (and Other Online Outlaws)
Are Coming
Identity Now

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Optimism or Gallows Humor? You Make the Call…
The 'Hamilton Effect' in Higher Education
Hugging? Really?
Punishing Women for Speaking Out
The Dueling Missions of the Diversity and Inclusion Office
The Relevance of Style

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top