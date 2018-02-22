Atlantic Union College Will Close

Atlantic Union College, in Massachusetts, will close this year, its board announced Wednesday. The college, affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, lost accreditation in 2011 and stopped operations for a time but reopened in 2015. A statement from the college's board and from church leaders said that it was no longer financially feasible to run the college. Efforts will be made, officials said, to help students transfer to other institutions. The decision follows a study of the college's finances by the Atlantic Union Conference (the Northeastern division of the church).