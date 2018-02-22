Print This

Title

Chancellor Pays Daughter's Moving Expenses

By

Scott Jaschik
February 22, 2018
Comments
 
 

Carlo Montemagno, the new chancellor at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, has been accused of nepotism, as he secured jobs for his daughter and son-in-law -- based on a verbal agreement he made with the board -- before he was hired in July. Amid this controversy, he acknowledged that he used some of the moving funds he was provided to pay for his daughter's moving expenses. But on Wednesday he announced was repaying those funds, the Chicago Tribune reported. Ethics investigations are ongoing about his hiring of his relatives.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Against Conformity
The Russians (and Other Online Outlaws)
Are Coming
Identity Now

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Optimism or Gallows Humor? You Make the Call…
The 'Hamilton Effect' in Higher Education
Hugging? Really?
Punishing Women for Speaking Out
The Dueling Missions of the Diversity and Inclusion Office
The Relevance of Style

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top