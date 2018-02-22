Chancellor Pays Daughter's Moving Expenses

Carlo Montemagno, the new chancellor at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, has been accused of nepotism, as he secured jobs for his daughter and son-in-law -- based on a verbal agreement he made with the board -- before he was hired in July. Amid this controversy, he acknowledged that he used some of the moving funds he was provided to pay for his daughter's moving expenses. But on Wednesday he announced was repaying those funds, the Chicago Tribune reported. Ethics investigations are ongoing about his hiring of his relatives.