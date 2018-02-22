NSF to Close Overseas Offices

The National Science Foundation is closing its three overseas offices, which are located in Beijing, Brussels and Tokyo, in favor of what the agency described as a new model of international engagement that “will deploy NSF experts for short-term expeditions to selected areas to explore opportunities for collaboration.”

“We seek to improve cooperation by increasing outreach to our foreign counterparts instead of relying on a small number of static offices with a limited number of employees,” Rebecca Keiser, the head of NSF’s Office of International Science & Engineering, said in a statement. “The resources for this revised approach will be gained from the closure of our three overseas offices. The closures will take place by summer 2018.”