Print This

Title

NSF to Close Overseas Offices

By

Elizabeth Redden
February 22, 2018
Comments
 
 

The National Science Foundation is closing its three overseas offices, which are located in Beijing, Brussels and Tokyo, in favor of what the agency described as a new model of international engagement that “will deploy NSF experts for short-term expeditions to selected areas to explore opportunities for collaboration.”

“We seek to improve cooperation by increasing outreach to our foreign counterparts instead of relying on a small number of static offices with a limited number of employees,” Rebecca Keiser, the head of NSF’s Office of International Science & Engineering, said in a statement. “The resources for this revised approach will be gained from the closure of our three overseas offices. The closures will take place by summer 2018.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Against Conformity
The Russians (and Other Online Outlaws)
Are Coming
Identity Now

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Optimism or Gallows Humor? You Make the Call…
The 'Hamilton Effect' in Higher Education
Hugging? Really?
Punishing Women for Speaking Out
The Dueling Missions of the Diversity and Inclusion Office
The Relevance of Style

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top