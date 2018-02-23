Resignation of Entire Journal Editorial Board

The entire editorial board of the scholarly journal Building Research & Information announced Friday morning that it is resigning to protest the publisher's decision to replace the editor-in-chief. The board members resigning come from leading universities around the world. In an open letter, the departing editorial board members said Taylor & Francis cited no problems with the journal, but only a desire to rotate editors. The editorial board members said that Taylor & Francis was endangering the journal by rejecting the views of the entire editorial board.

A Taylor & Francis spokeswoman, via email, issued this statement: "Whilst we appreciate that in the intervening period the editorial board have collectively resigned, it was always our intention to share an agreed approach and timeline to the wider editorial board once these discussions had concluded. We have now been in direct contact with the entire editorial board to suggest a meeting where this can be fully discussed, including our reasoning for proposing a fixed-term, rotating editor-in-chief position. We hope to continue this discussion directly with them and believe that, despite their collective resignation, this would be a positive conversation, well worth having."

