Spokeswoman Who Criticized 'Reverse Racism' Resigns

Scott Jaschik
February 23, 2018
Nancy Kolsti, a spokeswoman for the University of North Texas, resigned this week amid public discussion of an email she sent to a student leader criticizing "reverse racism," The Denton Record-Chronicle reported. Kolsti sent the email to a student who was involved in efforts to have the university name a new residence hall for a minority individual or a woman. Just over half the students at the University of North Texas are not white, and 52 percent are women, but none of the 87 buildings on campus are named for a minority individual (two are named for women). Kolsti's email, which the recipient posted to social media, said that "UNT buildings should be named after individuals who are deserving of such an honor -- not individuals who are chosen to fill a quota system." Many were shocked that someone who was a university spokesperson would send such an email, even after the university said she had acted as a private citizen. The university said Kolsti resigned for personal reasons.

