Study: Brexit May Help German Universities

New research from Aarhus University, in Denmark, predicts that German universities will see gains from Brexit, as British universities lose. The research is based on interviews with academics and university leaders in 10 European countries. Generally, those interviewed said they were feeling less likely than in the past to set up partnerships with British universities, but they were more likely to seek German partners. Further, the study finds Germany is already in a dominant position, as it is currently the top research collaborator for 19 European countries. Britain is the top collaborator for only one country (Germany).