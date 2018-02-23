Print This

Title

U of Central Florida Will Manage Arecibo Observatory

February 23, 2018
Photo of Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico.The National Science Foundation announced Thursday that the University of Central Florida will manage the Arecibo Observatory, a major radio telescope facility in Puerto Rico. Arecibo has long been one of the most significant and largest telescope facilities available to researchers, but the NSF has been looking to scale back its support for the facility. The university said it planned major improvements for the facility. UCF will lead a new consortium -- including Universidad Metropolitana in San Juan and Yang Enterprises, a Florida company -- that will manage the observatory.

