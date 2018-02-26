3 Colleges Check Applicants' Parents' Visa Status

Three colleges in Virginia are checking on the visa status of applicants' parents, even when the applicants are U.S. citizens, The Washington Post reported. The colleges -- the College of William & Mary, Christopher Newport University, and Old Dominion University -- say that they are enforcing state law. But as the article notes, several federal court rulings have said that it is illegal for public agencies to use parental visa status as a criterion in awarding benefits (which could include college admission) to U.S. citizens.