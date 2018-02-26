University of Tennessee Student Dies in Boxing Match

A University of Tennessee at Knoxville student, Tanner Wray, was pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center Friday night after collapsing during a boxing match unaffiliated with the college, WBIR reported. The Knoxville Police Department began to investigate Wray’s death Saturday.

Wray, a 20-year-old aerospace engineering student from Lawrenceburg, Tenn., fell as he was walking to his corner at the end of the second round. The police department said an autopsy would be performed to determine the cause of Wray’s death.

Wray was boxing on behalf of Chi Phi, fraternity according to WBIR. He was the chapter’s vice president.

The Ace Miller Memorial Boxing Tournament, the event Wray participated in before his death, is an annual amateur boxing weekend for members of fraternities at the University of Tennessee. The event is not run by the university. Following Wray’s death, organizers canceled the second evening of the three-night event.

Informal boxing events have caused problems at colleges in the past. In December 2007, 18-year-old Anders Uwadinobi, a student at the State University of New York at Binghamton, died after participating in an unsupervised dormitory boxing match.