Western Governors University Expands in Ohio

Lindsay McKenzie
February 26, 2018
Western Governors University has established its eighth state affiliate, in Ohio.

WGU Ohio was authorized by the Ohio Department of Higher Education on Feb. 22.

The state approval means that students in Ohio will be eligible for grants to study online with WGU, with the aim of raising the profile of the university locally.

Scott Pulsipher, WGU president, said that the university currently has 94,000 students, 2,100 of whom are based in Ohio.   

The institution also has state affiliates in Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

