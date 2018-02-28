Print This

Academic Minute: Weaknesses in the Global Supply Chain

By

Doug Lederman
February 28, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Christine Blackburn, postdoctoral research fellow at Texas A&M University, examines how easy it is for a small break in a supply chain to have lasting effects on many industries. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

