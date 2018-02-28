College Presidents Urged to Prioritize Cybersecurity

A report from Educause and Deloitte’s Center for Higher Education Excellence has urged university leaders to pay closer attention to cybersecurity issues.

The report, published Tuesday, said that better communication is needed between IT staff and institutional leaders to prevent and react to cyberattacks.

Frequently, university leaders don’t pay attention to cybersecurity issues unless there is a major breach. To avoid this, the report suggested that presidents ensure senior IT staff are part of their cabinet.

The report also suggested that institutions consider simulating attacks to help create a better institutional awareness of threats and how to deal with them.