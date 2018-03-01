Canadian Budget Includes 'Historic' Boost for Research

Canada's new budget includes almost 4 billion Canadian dollars (about $3.1 billion) in new funding for science and research over the next five years, Nature reported. This includes 354.7 million Canadian dollars (about $276 million) each in new funding for the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, and 215.5 million Canadian dollars (about $168 million) for the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council. The three councils will share an additional $275 Canadian dollars ($214 million) for research characterized as "international, interdisciplinary, fast-breaking and higher-risk."

The umbrella association for university presidents, Universities Canada, described the investments as "historic." The group said in a statement that the 2018 budget "marks the biggest investment in science and university research in Canadian history."