Grading College Sports, NCAA Hires Around Gender, Race

College and university athletics departments have achieved modest success in their hiring practices around race and gender, according to a new report released Wednesday.

The University of Central Florida’s Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport graded both the National Collegiate Athletic Association and its member institutions on their hiring practices around race and gender.

Over all, college sports departments earned a C-plus for both racial and gender-related hiring practices. The NCAA fared better, with a B-plus in race for NCAA senior leadership and B for other professional positions, and an A-plus for both types of employees in the gender category.