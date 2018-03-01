New Obama Scholars Program at Chicago

The Obama Foundation, supporting the work and ideals of the former president, is creating an Obama Foundation Scholars Program at the University of Chicago. Full scholarships -- for tuition and living expenses -- will be provided in its first year to 25 students pursuing master's degrees at the university's Harris School of Public Service. Students will be recruited from around the world, and their master's program will focus on international development and policy, combined with a range of outside-the-classroom leadership activities.