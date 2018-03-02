Title
Texas Wesleyan Fires Coach Over Colorado Comments
March 2, 2018
Texas Wesleyan University fired Mike Jeffcoat Thursday as head baseball coach after he was quoted saying that he would not recruit athletes from Colorado, The Star-Telegram reported. The move came amid uproar over Jeffcoat, citing Colorado's legalization of marijuana, saying that students recruited from the state might fail drug tests.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!