Print This

Title

Compilation on Evolving Faculty Careers

By

Scott Jaschik
March 5, 2018
Comments
 
 

Cover image of Inside Higher Ed's "Evolving Faculty Careers" shows a dark-haired person in academic regalia, facing away from the camera.Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand booklet, "Evolving Faculty Careers." You may download a free copy here. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet, on Thursday, April 12, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Abominable White DNA Snowman
Cover of Where Freedom Starts: Sex Power Violence #MeToo, edited by Jessie Kindig
A Long View of Me Too
What Assessment Is Really About

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Wake-Up Call
Fed Up
'Republican Like Me'
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 7
Creating SOPI: The Scholarship of Postsecondary Innovation
Texas's Big Bet on the Future of Higher Education

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top