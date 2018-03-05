Title
The Oscar for Most Alumni Nominees Goes To…
March 5, 2018
Our friends at Times Higher Education celebrated Sunday night's Academy Awards by determining the institutions with the most alumni among nominees. Leading the pack was New York University, with six nominees. Six other institutions tied for second with three nominees each: Emerson, Harvard and Yale Universities, and the Universities of Michigan, Oregon and Southern California.
