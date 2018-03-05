Print This

The Oscar for Most Alumni Nominees Goes To…

Scott Jaschik
March 5, 2018
Image of Academy Award statuetteOur friends at Times Higher Education celebrated Sunday night's Academy Awards by determining the institutions with the most alumni among nominees. Leading the pack was New York University, with six nominees. Six other institutions tied for second with three nominees each: Emerson, Harvard and Yale Universities, and the Universities of Michigan, Oregon and Southern California.

