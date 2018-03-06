Print This

Title

Accreditor Backs Purdue-Kaplan Deal

By

Paul Fain
March 6, 2018
Comments
 
 

A regional accreditor has approved Purdue University's acquisition of Kaplan University, clearing the way for Purdue University Global, a boundary-testing online venture that is slated to launch in April.

The Higher Learning Commission was the final regulatory hurdle for Purdue Global, which had previously gotten green lights from the U.S. Department of Education and the state of Indiana.

Purdue first announced the proposed acquisition last April. The public university will pay only a nominal fee up front for Kaplan, which enrolls 32,000 students, has 15 campus locations and employs 3,000. Kaplan, however, will continue to run a large portion of the new online university's nonacademic functions, including marketing and advertising, admissions support, financial aid administration, technology and human resources support, accounting, and facilities management.

Critics worry that Kaplan will have too much influence over Purdue Global, which will enjoy certain advantages as a public institution. Some faculty members at Purdue also have complained about the governance structure of the university.

However, Mitch Daniels, Purdue's president and a Republican former governor of Indiana, has said that Purdue Global will extend the university's land-grant mission by making its credentials more accessible to working adults in the state who lack college degrees. He also has pledged that no state money will flow to the new university. With HLC's decision, Purdue "hopes to take a leading role in online learning nationally," Daniels said.

"It opens a new era for our institution, with the opportunity to expand our land-grant mission to millions of adult students around the country," he said Monday in a written statement. "That opportunity brings with it the responsibility to provide the highest quality online education, not only to our new adult learners, but to all residential and online Boilermaker students."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Stock illustration of a ride-sharing system, with cars and passengers in colored bubbles.
My 2 Weeks as an Uber Driver
The Abominable White DNA Snowman
Cover of Where Freedom Starts: Sex Power Violence #MeToo, edited by Jessie Kindig
A Long View of Me Too

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Control Groups and the Student Grapevine
Learning Designers as Digital Nomads
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 8
Higher Education and the Economic Integration of Refugees
Creating Team-Based Communities of Teaching and Curricular Innovation
A Wake-Up Call

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top