Title
Donor Sues to Revoke $100M Gift to U Chicago
March 6, 2018
The Pearson Family Members Foundation pledged $100 million to the University of Chicago three years ago to create a center to find new ways to resolve global conflicts. But The Chicago Tribune reported that the foundation is now suing the university to get back the $23 million already given, and plans to halt the remainder of the gift. The foundation says that the university has failed to hire a full-time director, hire faculty members and create the programs stipulated with the gift. The university says that it has in fact hosted events, held courses and started a range of programs in accordance with the gift plans.
