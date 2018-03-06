Print This

University Cleared of Responsibility in Student Death

Doug Lederman
March 6, 2018
The University of Delaware bears no legal responsibility for the 2013 death of a student killed by a pickup truck while crossing a highway after drinking to excess at an off-campus sorority party, a state judge ruled last week. The parents of Ethan Connolly sued the university, the sorority, a caterer and other parties, alleging that each had breached some obligation to Connolly in causing his death. The family accused the university of doing too little to oversee off-campus parties.

But in a bluntly written opinion, Superior Court Judge Ferris W. Wharton said, "None of the defendants breached any claimed duty to Ethan and no action or inaction on the part of any defendant was a proximate cause of Ethan's death. The sad and inescapable truth is that Ethan, and only Ethan, was responsible for his own death."

