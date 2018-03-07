Print This

Academic Minute: New Lemur Species Discovered

Doug Lederman
March 7, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Adam McLain, assistant professor of biology in the department of biology and chemistry at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, explores a new species of lemurs and what it means for animal conservation. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

