Academic Minute: New Lemur Species Discovered
March 7, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Adam McLain, assistant professor of biology in the department of biology and chemistry at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, explores a new species of lemurs and what it means for animal conservation. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
