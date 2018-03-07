Print This

Title

Another Admissions Letter Snafu

By

Scott Jaschik
March 7, 2018
Comments
 
 

The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs is the latest institution to have an email error confuse people about who was admitted. The university sent out 11,000 messages this week that were supposed to go only to parents of admitted applicants. But about 500 went to parents of rejected applicants, leading some of them to think that their children had in fact been admitted. Calls started to arrive 15 minutes after the email went out, and Colorado Springs followed up with correct information and an apology.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Stock illustration of a ride-sharing system, with cars and passengers in colored bubbles.
My 2 Weeks as an Uber Driver
The Abominable White DNA Snowman
Cover of Where Freedom Starts: Sex Power Violence #MeToo, edited by Jessie Kindig
A Long View of Me Too

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Reflecting on the Original Big Idea for MOOCs
When Less Can Be More
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 9
Higher Ed Innovation Weekly Roundup 3.5.18
Control Groups and the Student Grapevine
Learning Designers as Digital Nomads

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top