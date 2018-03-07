Print This

Title

Inside Digital Learning: Coursera, OER Stewardship and AI Student Feedback

By

Doug Lederman
March 7, 2018
Comments
 
 

This week's edition of “Inside Digital Learning” explores the following:

  • Coursera's expanded foray into degrees.
  • A new tool that incorporates artificial intelligence into the student course evaluation process.
  • One faculty member's explanation for why he'll never teach online.

Sign up for the weekly “Inside Digital Learning” newsletter here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Stock illustration of a ride-sharing system, with cars and passengers in colored bubbles.
My 2 Weeks as an Uber Driver
The Abominable White DNA Snowman
Cover of Where Freedom Starts: Sex Power Violence #MeToo, edited by Jessie Kindig
A Long View of Me Too

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Reflecting on the Original Big Idea for MOOCs
When Less Can Be More
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 9
Higher Ed Innovation Weekly Roundup 3.5.18
Control Groups and the Student Grapevine
Learning Designers as Digital Nomads

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top