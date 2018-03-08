Print This

Academic Minute: The Great Man Theory

By

Doug Lederman
March 8, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute: Jonathan Pruitt, associate professor in the department of ecology, evolution and marine biology at the University of California Santa Barbara, asks a good leader is always able to rally the troops. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

