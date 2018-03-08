Title
Academic Minute: The Great Man Theory
March 8, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute: Jonathan Pruitt, associate professor in the department of ecology, evolution and marine biology at the University of California Santa Barbara, asks a good leader is always able to rally the troops. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!