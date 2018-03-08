Print This

TIAA Initiative Seeks to Identify 'Difference Makers'

Doug Lederman
March 8, 2018
TIAA is recognizing its 100th anniversary by giving away $1 million to 100 "difference makers" who work in the academic and nonprofit worlds, the financial services company announced. TIAA will recognize individuals for either professional or personal contributions. Nominations for the competition are due June 12 and may be submitted here.

