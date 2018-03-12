Brown Suspends Swim Team Over Hazing Allegations

Brown University has suspended its men’s varsity swimming and diving team after an investigation into allegations of hazing.

“After a comprehensive investigation into allegations of hazing and the conclusion of the full student conduct review process, the Brown University men’s varsity swimming and diving team, in its capacity as a student organization, had been found responsible for multiple violations of Brown’s code of student conduct,” the university said in a statement released Friday.

The charges are attached to an incident in October, when new members of the team vandalized school property, put on a skit and vomited after excessive alcohol consumption, according to The Providence Journal. In addition, older members drew inappropriate images on new members’ backs.

The university suspended the team until May 27, prohibiting all team activities. After that, Brown plans to enforce a deferred suspension through Dec. 21, meaning the team will be banned from representing the college in sports competitions but will be permitted to participate in other activities, like practices.

The team will be on probation during the spring 2019 semester. Brown requires the team, coaches and athletics staff to create an “organizational learning and development plan, and a strategic plan for rebuilding,” according to the statement.