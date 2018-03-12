Title
Drop in Visas for International Students
March 12, 2018
A new analysis from The Wall Street Journal builds on earlier reports on declines in the number of new international students in the United States. The Journal examined student visas issued last year, and found that they were down 17 percent. The decline was particularly notable (28 percent) for students from India, one of the major sources of international students in the U.S.
