Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Extreme Winter Weather and Climate Change

By

Doug Lederman
March 13, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Jennifer Francis, research professor in the department of marine and coastal sciences at Rutgers University, explains why extreme winter weather is also a part of climate change. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Dangers of English
as Lingua Franca of Journals
Let’s Fix Completion, Once and for All
Hayden White's Perplexing History

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Guest Post: Jon Loomis on the Changing Idea in Wisconsin Higher Ed
Guest Post: What Has Changed?
Positive Reinforcement
We Need To Tell Our Students That 'It's Better Than It Looks’
Bad Writing
Minority Report

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top