Academic Minute: Extreme Winter Weather and Climate Change
March 13, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Jennifer Francis, research professor in the department of marine and coastal sciences at Rutgers University, explains why extreme winter weather is also a part of climate change. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
