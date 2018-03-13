Central European U in Talks to Open Vienna Campus

Central European University, which faces an uncertain future in its home country of Hungary, announced Monday that it is in talks to establish a satellite campus in Vienna. The university’s president and rector, Michael Ignatieff, said the university remains committed to resolving a standoff with the Hungarian government to allow it to continue to operate in Hungary. CEU, a graduate-only institution with both American and Hungarian accreditation, maintains that it has met the requirements of a new law on foreign branch campuses passed last year -- a law that was widely seen as a targeted attack on CEU and its founder, the liberal financier George Soros -- and has called on the Hungarian government to ratify a draft agreement with the New York State government to allow the university to continue to operate in Budapest long term.

“Even as we develop a CEU Vienna, Budapest will remain our home base,” Ignatieff said in a written statement. “We are committed to resolving our long-term future in Budapest through the New York State-Government of Hungary draft agreement. We hope that the Hungarian government will sign and ratify it as soon as possible.”

CEU also has established a teaching site in New York State, on the campus of Bard College, to comply with a requirement of the new law.