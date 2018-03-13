Print This

Central European U in Talks to Open Vienna Campus

Elizabeth Redden
March 13, 2018
Central European University, which faces an uncertain future in its home country of Hungary, announced Monday that it is in talks to establish a satellite campus in Vienna. The university’s president and rector, Michael Ignatieff, said the university remains committed to resolving a standoff with the Hungarian government to allow it to continue to operate in Hungary. CEU, a graduate-only institution with both American and Hungarian accreditation, maintains that it has met the requirements of a new law on foreign branch campuses passed last year -- a law that was widely seen as a targeted attack on CEU and its founder, the liberal financier George Soros -- and has called on the Hungarian government to ratify a draft agreement with the New York State government to allow the university to continue to operate in Budapest long term.

“Even as we develop a CEU Vienna, Budapest will remain our home base,” Ignatieff said in a written statement. “We are committed to resolving our long-term future in Budapest through the New York State-Government of Hungary draft agreement. We hope that the Hungarian government will sign and ratify it as soon as possible.”

CEU also has established a teaching site in New York State, on the campus of Bard College, to comply with a requirement of the new law.

