Probation in Body Fluids Case at Hartford

A state judge has sentenced a former University of Hartford student to probation on the criminal mischief and breach of peace charges to which she admitted guilt in harassing her roommate, The Boston Globe reported. If the former student meets the probation requirements, her criminal record could be cleared. The woman, who is white, put blood from a tampon on her black roommate's backpack and boasted on social media of putting her roommate's toothbrush "where the sun doesn't shine." Many said this was a hate crime, but the convicted student -- while admitting to rude behavior -- said race was not her motivation.