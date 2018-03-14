Brown Dean Will Become President of Williams

Maud S. Mandel, dean of the college at Brown University, has been named the next president of Williams College. At Brown, Mandel has been involved in efforts to promote diversity and inclusiveness, including the First-Generation College and Low-Income Student Center. She is also a professor of history and Judaic studies, and her scholarship examines policies and practices of inclusion and exclusion in 20th-century France, and their impact on ethnic and religious minorities such as Jews, Armenians and Muslim North Africans.