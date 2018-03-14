Print This

Title

Cornell Consults on New University in Vietnam

By

Elizabeth Redden
March 14, 2018
Comments
 
 

Cornell University plans to collaborate with a property development company in Vietnam to establish a new private university in Hanoi. Cornell announced Tuesday that it “is involved in a multiyear consulting services contract that includes advising on the development of infrastructure, campus reviews, curriculum and faculty hiring” for what will be known as VinUniversity. Cornell said the planned university will have a School of Business, Hospitality and Real Estate; a School of Engineering and Technology; a School of General Education; a School of Public Health and Health Services; a School of Nursing; and a School of Medicine. VinUniversity expects to enroll its first students in fall 2020.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Dangers of English
as Lingua Franca of Journals
Let’s Fix Completion, Once and for All
Hayden White's Perplexing History

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The OPM Industry and the Online Learning Evangelist
Advice for Community College Faculty Job Seekers
Dear Survivor. #Enough.
Debunking the Shame in 'You Should Be Writing!'
The Reform of French University Admissions
Guest Post: Jon Loomis on the Changing Idea in Wisconsin Higher Ed

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top