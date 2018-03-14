Cornell Consults on New University in Vietnam

Cornell University plans to collaborate with a property development company in Vietnam to establish a new private university in Hanoi. Cornell announced Tuesday that it “is involved in a multiyear consulting services contract that includes advising on the development of infrastructure, campus reviews, curriculum and faculty hiring” for what will be known as VinUniversity. Cornell said the planned university will have a School of Business, Hospitality and Real Estate; a School of Engineering and Technology; a School of General Education; a School of Public Health and Health Services; a School of Nursing; and a School of Medicine. VinUniversity expects to enroll its first students in fall 2020.