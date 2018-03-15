Cambridge's Moving Tribute to Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking, the noted physicist who died this week, worked for many years at the University of Cambridge, where he was the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics (a position once held by Isaac Newton), the Dennis Stanton Avery and Sally Tsui Wong-Avery Director of Research in the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics, and a member of the University's Centre for Theoretical Cosmology, which he founded. The university posted to YouTube a short, moving video, narrated by Hawking's words: