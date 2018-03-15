Print This

N.J. Governor's Plan for Free Community College

Andrew Kreighbaum
March 15, 2018
New Jersey governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday laid out the details of a plan to make community college free in his state as part of his first budget since being elected last year.

The budget included $50 million in tuition support for low-income students -- a “down payment,” he said, on a campaign pledge to make community college completely tuition-free in New Jersey by 2021.

That proposal, along with new spending on pre-K and transit programs, would be paid for with $1.6 billion generated through increases in the state sales tax and the state income tax for high-income residents.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Murphy, a Democrat, spoke about his support for tuition-free community college for all New Jersey residents.

Murphy last month appointed Zakiya Smith, a former Obama administration official, as his secretary for higher education. Smith was most recently strategy director at the Lumina Foundation.

