Report: Trump May Limits Visas for Chinese Citizens

The Trump administration is considering restricting visas for Chinese citizens and tightening controls on the export of particular technologies with military and civilian uses as part of a push by President Trump to impose a package of tariffs and investment restrictions against China, Politico reported.

The article noted that some Trump administration officials have objected to the visa restrictions, which could affect Chinese students in the U.S., particularly those in graduate science and technology programs, and it is unclear if they will be included in the final package. Trump reportedly told advisers he wants the tariffs and restrictions as a response to alleged intellectual property theft by China.