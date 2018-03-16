Print This

Academic Minute: Sleep and Memory

By

Doug Lederman
March 16, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of our Student Spotlight series, Sadie Witkowski, a Ph.D. candidate in the department of brain, behavior and cognition at Northwestern University, delves into whether our brains are still working while we doze. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

