Title
Academic Minute: Sleep and Memory
March 16, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of our Student Spotlight series, Sadie Witkowski, a Ph.D. candidate in the department of brain, behavior and cognition at Northwestern University, delves into whether our brains are still working while we doze. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
