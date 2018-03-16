Bridge Collapse at Florida International Kills 6

A pedestrian bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon at Florida International University. The Miami Herald reported that six people were killed in the collapse of a bridge across eight lanes of traffic.

The bridge, newly completed, was designed to make it easier for Florida International students and employees to safely move from one part of campus to another.

A message from Mark B. Rosenberg, president of the university, said that the university will be open today, but with counseling services available. "Today is a dark day in our history," Rosenberg wrote. "Just five days ago, we stood on SW 8th Street, united in celebration. Tonight we grieve for all the victims of the bridge collapse. The bridge that was being built was about collaboration, hope, opportunity, and determination. About strength and unity. About being good neighbors. About goodness. Not sadness. Now we are feeling immense sadness."

A Miami Herald reporter posted these images to Twitter.

This is the scene at @FIU after bridge collapses. Police moving the media away “just in case the rest falls down.” pic.twitter.com/Vw2wZKraj1 — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018