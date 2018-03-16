Print This

Education Department May Decentralize Budget Functions

Paul Fain
March 16, 2018
Betsy DeVos, the U.S. secretary of education, is seeking to break apart the department's budget office, Politico reported. The department recently removed at least two top budget officials and plans to decentralize its budget functions. Politico reported that the White House's Office of Management and Budget has opposed the plan. The department budget office has long held a substantial amount of power, a former department official said. It has had a strained relationship with DeVos, according to Politico, possibly in part because The Washington Post last year published the office's budget request before its official release.

