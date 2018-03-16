Holy Cross Will Drop Knight Mascot

A month ago, the College of the Holy Cross announced that it would reject calls that it stop having its team names called "Crusaders." But this week the college announced that it would drop use of a knight as the mascot and symbol of the teams.

Rev. Philip L. Boroughs announced the change in a letter to students, alumni and others, The Worcester Telegram reported. The knight "inevitably ties us directly to the reality of the religious wars and the violence of the Crusades," he wrote. "“This imagery stands in contrast to our stated values. Over the coming months, the college will gradually phase out the use of all knight-related imagery.”