Admissions Insider: Harvard Drops SAT Essay
March 19, 2018
In Admissions Insider this week:
- Harvard University ends admissions requirement of SAT essay or ACT writing test (but keeps other parts of either SAT or ACT as requirement).
- What happens to diversity-minded educators when their son is wait-listed by Yale, but his biracial best friend with lower grades and test scores gets in? A new play has people talking.
- Essays on questionable admissions practices and the importance of transfer.
And more ...
