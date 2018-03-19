Print This

Title

Catching Up to the (Nonbasketball) UMBC Story?

By

Scott Jaschik
March 19, 2018
Comments
 
 

Friday night's upset win by the University of Maryland Baltimore County over the University of Virginia in men's basketball has prompted numerous articles about UMBC and its (nonbasketball) successes, and the attention may well continue even after Sunday night's loss to Kansas State University. That's because the university's reputation isn't built on basketball.

Many in academe know the UMBC story, but if you are playing catch-up, the university has become particularly well-known for programs that have encouraged underrepresented minority students to study mathematics and science fields, and UMBC graduates from these programs have gone on to success at top universities around the country. This year, one of those students was named a Rhodes Scholar. The university has also become known for recruiting and retaining female faculty members in the sciences. The Final Four with which UMBC has been most associated is chess, not basketball.

Freeman Hrabowski, president of UMBC since 1992, is widely credited with leading and encouraging these and other efforts. Here are two of his essays for Inside Higher Ed, one on the need for higher education to recruit more students from all groups and the other on the responsibilities of colleges in Baltimore in the wake of the 2015 riot there.

Hrabowski was honored with a lifetime achievement award this month at the annual meeting of the American Council on Education. Here are his remarks at that meeting on "why higher education matters."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

When Core Values Collide
Cover of Packing My Library: An Elegy and Ten Digressions, by Alberto Manguel
In a Cardboard Grave
Stop Selling Out University Mascots

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Guest Post: What Are We Doing?
Live from the League, Day 1
Thinking about Non-Faculty Academic Career Paths Through a Faculty Lens
Winner Take All (But the Blame)
What I Learned in a Pedagogy Course
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 15

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top