Title
Academic Minute: Impeding Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
March 20, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, Monica Lewin, a Ph.D. candidate in neuroscience at New York University, examines how a drug to treat bipolar disorder could have a positive side effect to help those affected by fetal alcohol syndrome. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
