Nassar's Michigan State Boss Doubted Reports

Scott Jaschik
March 20, 2018
William Strampel, who was dean of the osteopathic medical school at Michigan State University from 2002 until last year, and who was the supervisor of Larry Nassar, told a group in 2016 that he did not believe the complaints of sex abuse that had been filed against Nassar by gymnasts, The Wall Street Journal reported. The article said that his reaction, subject of a written account at the time, raised new questions about the culture at Michigan State with regard to the complaints. Strampel declined to comment.

