In a First, Citadel Cadets Will Be Led by a Woman

The Citadel spent years in court trying to prevent female students from enrolling in the South Carolina military college, conceding defeat on the issue only in 1996, after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the Virginia Military Institute to admit women.

On Tuesday, the Citadel announced that -- for the first time -- a female student will lead its Corps of Cadets. The Citadel said Cadet Sara J. Zorn (at right) will be the regimental commander -- the top student position leading the corps -- in the next academic year.