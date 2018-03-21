Print This

Title

In a First, Citadel Cadets Will Be Led by a Woman

By

Scott Jaschik
March 21, 2018
Comments
 
 

Photo of Sara J. ZornThe Citadel spent years in court trying to prevent female students from enrolling in the South Carolina military college, conceding defeat on the issue only in 1996, after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the Virginia Military Institute to admit women.

On Tuesday, the Citadel announced that -- for the first time -- a female student will lead its Corps of Cadets. The Citadel said Cadet Sara J. Zorn (at right) will be the regimental commander -- the top student position leading the corps -- in the next academic year.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Does Online Reinforce the Color Line?
California Community Colleges logo
Forging New Territory Online
When Core Values Collide

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Live from the League, Day 3
Leaning Into the HAIL Storm
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 17
Recruiting as a Senior Grad Student
Live from the League, Day 2
Articulating Your Institution’s Employer Brand

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top