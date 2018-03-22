Jacksonville State Campus Closed After Tornado

Jacksonville State University’s campus will be closed until April 2 after tornadoes tore through Alabama Monday night, damaging dormitories, classrooms, offices and other student housing.

Officials were still working Wednesday to assess the state of the the university's campus, according to AL.com. It will take a week or more to remove debris and fully gauge damage to each building, said John Beehler, the university's president.

But the 8,500-student university will finish the semester, Beehler said.

After assessing the damage, officials will draw up contingency plans for temporary classrooms and student lodging. The university is considering options for both on-campus students and those living in apartments that were damaged.

This week is Jacksonville State's spring break. It is too dangerous for students to return to campus to collect personal effects, according to a message from Timothy B. King, Jacksonville State's vice president for student affairs. He promised to notify students when it is safe, noting over 70 buildings on campus must be reviewed.