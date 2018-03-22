Print This

U of Michigan Students Campaign for a Corgi

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
March 22, 2018
The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government election has gone to the dogs.

Specifically, a corgi. Or at least that’s the wish of some students who have thrown their support behind a beloved campus therapy dog, Reggie Bee, as a presidential hopeful.

Naturally, rules (perhaps related to his species) have prohibited Reggie from officially being listed on the ballot. However, Reggie’s campaign on Facebook urges students to write in his name instead. The Facebook page claims that Reggie is the most liked candidate in the race.

Reggie Bee’s official Facebook page (which, presumedly, is run by his owner, Michael P. Sola) tells students instead to vote for a human candidate.

“I ran out of steam!” the Facebook page proclaims, next to a photo of a corgi splayed on his back in a field.

