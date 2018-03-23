Title
American Council on Education Names New Fellows
March 23, 2018
The American Council on Education has announced a new class of ACE Fellows, faculty members and administrators rising through the ranks who serve at another institution for a year under the mentorship of a senior official there. The program is known for identifying talented individuals who go on to become provosts and presidents. The names of the new fellows may be found here.
